Mahisha Dasara celebrations: Prohibitory order imposed in K’taka dist for 6 days

Bengaluru, Oct 18 Considering stiff opposition to celebration of Mahisha Dasara during Nav Rathri festival in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, the District Commissioner Meena Nagaraj on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the district for six days as a precautionary measure.

The preparations are made to celebrate the Mahisha Dasara in Chikkamagaluru on October 20 by Dalit and progressive organisations. Controversial thinker Prof K.S. Bhagavan is being invited as the chief guest. Earlier, Mysuru district administration had also clamped prohibitory orders during the Mahisha Dasara celebration. The administration refused to permit celebration atop the Chamundi Hill. However, Mahisha Dasara was celebrated at the Town Hall under heavy police cover.

The BJP and right wing organisations are opposing celebration, saying that the Mahisha was a “demon” killed by goddess Chamundeshwari. The celebration of Mahisha Dasara is against Hindu sentiments, they maintain. However, progressive thinkers claim that the Mahisha was a Buddhist king who won the hearts of the people and he is being projected as a “demon” by the vested interests.

Prof Bhagavan has also issued a series of controversial statements at Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. State-wide protests broke out condemning his objectionable statements regarding the Vokkaliga community. Quoting Rastra Kavi Kuvempu, Bhagvan had said that the Vokkaliga community had become fools and slaves to Brahmins. He had given a call for the people to shun Hindu religion and embrace Buddhism.

Chikkamagaluru was a strong bastion of BJP until previous assembly elections after Congress managed to win all assembly seats of the district. However, the Hindutva organisations are still active and considering the threat to the law and order system, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor