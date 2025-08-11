Mahua Moitra Faints During Protest March to ECI; Rahul Gandhi Offers Water (Watch Video)

Opposition parties on Monday, August 11, took out a protest march from the Parliament building to the Election Commission's office. The leaders clashed with the police, broke barricades, and were detained after being stopped. Two women of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs felt dizzy during the protest and were helped by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who offered them water and escorted them away from the crowd. More than 300 opposition MPs participated in the march, which was led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Police had set up barricades at various locations to stop the protesters. During a clash with police, TMC MP Mahua Moitra fainted. Gandhi gave her water and helped revive her. Soon after, another TMC MP, Mitali Bagh, also fainted. Fellow MPs laid her down on the road and gave her water, after which Rahul Gandhi helped her and took her to a safer place.

. @AITCofficial MP Smt. Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) fell unconscious during the Opposition protest on SIR. LokSabha LoP Shri @RahulGandhi seen feeding water to Ms. Moitra. pic.twitter.com/aX0JIfIPc9 — Dipankar Kumar Das (@titu_dipankar) August 11, 2025

Soon afterwards, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders were detained by the police. Sanjay Raut and Sagarika Ghosh were also taken into custody.

Also Read | TMC MP Mitali Bagh Faints During Opposition Protest; Rahul Gandhi, Others Detained (Watch).

On Monday, opposition MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, marched from Parliament House to the ECI headquarters to protest against the restructuring of electoral rolls in Bihar. However, police stopped them near the Traffic Building. As a result, the leaders sat on the road and raised slogans of “vote chori.”

ECI had earlier written to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, giving him an appointment for discussion at 12:00 p.m. and requesting that the delegation be limited to a maximum of 30 people due to space constraints. However, all opposition MPs insisted on going to the EC office together. The police tried to persuade them, but they refused. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghosh were among those detained by Delhi Police.