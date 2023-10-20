Mahua Moitra puts brave face says ready to face CBI, Parliament's Ethics Committee questions

New Delhi, Oct 20 Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is in the controversy over the alleged "cash for parliament questions" on Friday put up a brave front, saying that she is ready to face the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questions and the Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

In a post on X, Moitra said: "I welcome answering questions to (the) CBI and Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me.”

Hitting back at the media trial, she said: “I have neither time nor interest to feed a Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi.”

In another post in the day, Moitra, who is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar seat also slammed the Chairman Ethics Committee over the affidavit of Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani and said, "Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see Lok Sabha rules below. How does ‘affidavit’ find its way to media? Chairman should first do enquiry into how this was leaked."

"I repeat - BJP one point agenda is to expel me from Lok Sabha to shut me up on Adani,” she added.

Moitra on Thursday night had hit back at the affidavit of businessman Hiranandani, alleging that the Prime Minister's Office "held a proverbial gun" to his head and made him sign the white paper that was later "leaked to the press". She also dubbed the contents of the letter by Hiranandani as “joke”.

The Trinamool Congress MP shared a two-page statement on her X profile, formerly Twitter posing five questions. She said that three days ago (october 16), the Hiranandani Group put out an official press release stating that all charges leveled against them were "baseless". "Today (October 19) an 'approver affidavit' has been leaked to the press. This 'affidavit' is on a white piece of paper with no letterhead and there is no official origin aside from a press leak," she said.

"Hiranandani has not been summoned by the CBI or the Ethics committee or indeed by any investigative agency yet. Who then has he given this affidavit to?The affidavit is on white paper and not on official letterhead or notarised. Why would one of India's most respected or educated businessman sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put to his head to do it?"

Her remarks came after Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani has said that Trinamool Congress MP provided him her Parliament login and password to post the questions directly on her behalf when required.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor