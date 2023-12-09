Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from LS: Opposition calls it betrayal of parliamentary democracy

The expulsion of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha has ignited a political showdown, with the opposition denouncing it as a betrayal of India's parliamentary democracy, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contends that the decision was appropriate, citing evidence supporting the allegations against her.

On Friday, Mahua Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha following the adoption of the ethics committee's report, which found her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to advance his interests.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP for unethical conduct, which was adopted by a voice vote. Mahua Moitra drew parallels between her expulsion from the Lok Sabha and a verdict from a kangaroo court, asserting that a parliamentary panel is being weaponized by the government to coerce the opposition into submission.

Flanked by the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc who staged a walkout from the House, including former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Moitra read out a speech that she said was intended to be placed on the floor of the House. She was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the ethics committee report, citing precedents.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee denounced Moitra’s expulsion and said the action was a betrayal of India’s parliamentary democracy. It is a disgrace to parliamentary democracy. We condemn the expulsion of Mahua Moitra, the party stands firmly with her. Unable to defeat us in elections, the BJP has resorted to vendetta politics. It is a sad day that marks a betrayal of India’s parliamentary democracy, Banerjee said at a press conference in Darjeeling.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament complex, Joshi said, This is not a women’s issue. Questions were asked (to Moitra) about money and some gifts. She admitted that she got scarfs of so and so brand, lipstick of so and so brand, she did not deny it.(Bu nessman) Darshan Hiranandani made his statement in an affidavit before the consulate. What bigger evidence is needed than this? he asked.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, It’s a complete travesty. Fortunately it has only strengthened Mahua Moitra who is now likely to be re-elected with a bigger majority. Also do note how the INDIA parties all stood with her. Another good augury. CPI(M) MP John Brittas said an articulate member was dismissed from the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram pointed out that paragraph 72 on page 52 of the report says the panel found Moitra’s conduct highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal but in the very next line, it recommends an intense legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner.