Mahua Moitra's expulsion unfortunate for democracy, says Mamata Banerjee

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on the recommendation of an Ethics Panel Committee report on ‘cash-for-query’ on Friday. Calling out BJP for its “vindictive politics", West Bengal Chief Minister condemned the expulsion of TMC MP from the Lok Sabha. She also extended her support for the expelled MP and said that the party along with others of the INDIA alliance are with Mahua Moitra. She also called the recent development “unfortunate for the democracy". “I am telling you that Mahua (Moitra) is a victim of the circumstances. I strongly condemn it. Our party will fight along with the INDIA alliance. It is unfortunate for the democracy."

Mahua Moitra also alleged that she was found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that ‘does not exist’. Mahua was not allowed to present her point in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group, had claimed in a signed affidavit that the TMC MP from Krishnanagar targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a meeting on November 9, the committee adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation. Six members of the panel, including suspended Congress member Preneet Kaur, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes



