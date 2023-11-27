Maid found dead in mysterious circumstances in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 27 The body of a 19-year-old housemaid was discovered in the servant quarters of the posh Shalimar Gallants Apartment in Mahanagar in Lucknow, said police on Monday.

The body was found on Sunday. The incident took a mysterious turn as the autopsy report failed to provide conclusive answers, leading doctors to recommend the preservation of viscera for further forensic examination.

The victim, hailing from Sitapur, had been employed by Dr Aparna Agrawal for the past one and a half years and was residing in the doctor’s apartment with a designated servant room. The incident came to light when the maid failed to resume her duties.

Dr Agrawal went to the servant room, where repeated knocks went unanswered. Fearing the worst, the police were summoned to break open the locked door, revealing the lifeless form of the maid lying on her bed. Adding to the perplexity, a pillow was found covering her mouth, leaving investigators baffled.

Inspector Prashant Mishra of Mahanagar said, “The police suspect that the girl may have succumbed to a heart attack while sleeping in the locked servant room. The door was forced open in the presence of the police, revealing a scene that raises more questions than answers.”

Inspector Mishra said, “Our examination of the crime scene and other relevant factors suggests no foul play. It appears at this point that the cause of death may have been a cardiac arrest.”

--IANS

