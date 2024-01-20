Main accused arrested in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case

New Delhi, Jan 20 The main accused behind the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral on social media platforms, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused was nabbed by the Special Cell's IFSO unit after raids in multiple states. More details are awaited.

The FIR in the case is under the under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code. It also invokes sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

This legal action was prompted by a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which took suo-moto cognizance of the 'deepfake' video involving the actress.

"After our notice, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon," former DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written on X.

