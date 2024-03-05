Main accused held four years after attack on RSS worker in B'luru

Bengaluru, March 5 The Karnataka Police on Tuesday nabbed the main accused behind the attack on an RSS worker in Bengaluru, who was assaulted while he was returning after attending a programme organised in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

The accused has been identified as Azhar, who was arrested by the police from the Bangarpet town in Kolar district.

Police sources said the accused had gone to Saudi Arabia where he managed to hide with the help of his brother-in-law. After five months, he had come to his wife’s place in Bangarpet and was living there.

The accused has been sent to 14-day police custody.

Azhar's associates -- Irfan a.k.a. Mohammad Irfan, Syed Akbar a.k.a. Mechanic Akbar, Syed Siddiqui, Anwar Basha, Sadiq Ameen and Sana -- have already been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused had allegedly conspired and attacked RSS worker Varun, who was returning home on a bike after attending a programme at the Town Hall that was addressed by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Hindutva activist Chakravarthy Sulibele on December 22, 2019.

Two of the accused had waylaid Varun and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The victim had suffered stab injuries on his head and back.

