'Main accused in Delhi's Rs 5,600 drug haul is Cong office-bearer': Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Oct 3 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday said that Congress office-bearer Tushar Goyal was the main accused in the national capital's largest drug bust amounting to Rs 5,600 crore.

BJP RS MP, in a press conference, said: "The main accused in the Delhi drugs haul is Tushar Goyal, the chief of the RTI cell of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC)."

"This means that it is becoming clear that till now only goods of hatred were visible in Rahul Gandhi's shop of love, but now drugs are also being found. What is the connection of Congress with the drugs recovered and the accused?" he said and demanded that Rahul Gandhi should come clean on the alleged nexus between the party's office-bearer and the drug syndicate.

"What relation does the Congress party have with Tushar Goyal? Was this money to be used in Haryana polls? Are some Congress leaders having any deal with the drug peddlers? Congress, especially the Hooda family should reveal their connection with Tushar Goyal," he demanded.

BJP spokesperson also showed Tushar Goyal's appointment letter and claimed that it has the names of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He also showed pictures of Tushar Goyal with Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress MP Deependra Hooda.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that the investigating agencies had found Deependra Hooda's number in Tushar Goyal's mobile.

He also drew the attention of agencies' alertness in drug seizures, under the BJP government.

"During the UPA regime, drugs worth Rs 768 crore were seized across the country but under BJP dispensation, drugs worth more than Rs 22,000 crore have been impounded," the BJP MP said.

On October 2, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted the largest-ever drug haul and seized cocaine valued at more than Rs 5,600 crore in the international market. Four key members of the cartel, including the group's point person were arrested.

