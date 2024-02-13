Main accused in killing of two Punjab residents in Srinagar arrested: J&K Police

Srinagar, Feb 13 J&K Police said on Tuesday that the main accused in the killing of two Punjab residents in Srinagar have been arrested.

V.K. Birdi, IGP (Kashmir) told reporters here that in a major breakthrough, the main accused involved in the killing of the two men have been arrested.

“After registering case FIR number 08/2024 u/s 302, 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 15,16,20 ULA(P) Act in police station Shaheed Ganj, Srinagar police investigation led to the identification of the accused who, carried out the terrorist attack on these two individuals from Punjab and subsequent weapon of offence and other incriminating material was recovered.

“On the basis of technical and field analysis, police zeroed in on certain suspects and based upon clinching evidence collected during investigation, identified and arrested the main accused namely Adil Manzoor Langoo son of Manzoor Ahmad Langoo resident of Zaldagar, Srinagar.

“It came to light that the accused had conspired with his handler in Pakistan for commission of the terror crime. Accused was a highly motivated and radicalised individual.

“His handler in Pakistan radicalised him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack,” the IGP said.

On February 7 this year, militants fired at two carpenters, both residents of Amritsar in Punjab, in Shala Kadal area of old Srinagar city.

One of the two, Amrit Pal Singh was killed on the spot while Rohit was critically injured in the attack and succumbed in the hospital the next day.

