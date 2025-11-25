Main decorator, bell maker express excitement ahead of flag-hoisting ceremony at Ram temple

Ayodhya, Nov 25 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to hoist the sacred flag at the Ram Temple, the main decorator and the artisans responsible for crafting the brass railings and bells of the Ram Mandir on Tuesday shared the responsibilities entrusted to them.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Dhavlikar from Maharashtra, the chief decorator of the Ram Mandir, said, “I was given the responsibility of decorating the temple, including the floral arrangements at the main gate and throughout the premises. We have created rangolis and handled the lighting inside the temple as well. We also decorated the route from which Prime Minister Modi will arrive, using different themes. Since the Prime Minister is coming today for the sacred flag hoisting, it feels meaningful to see the temple built with years of struggle finally completed.”

Shreedhar Gaekwad from Pune, who crafted the temple’s brass railings and bells, said, “We have made all the brass railings and bells of the Ram Mandir. I feel blessed to have contributed to the creation of the Ayodhya temple, and I believe that Lord Ram guided us in completing this work.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the ceremony. He is expected to arrive around 9:30 a.m.

The specially-designed flag for the temple, measuring 22 feet by 11 feet, marks the completion of the temple’s construction. Crafted by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, it weighs between two and three kilograms and is engineered to suit the 161-foot-high summit and the 42-foot flagpole. The flag will feature the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi lineage and divine energy.

However, guests attending the ceremony will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that India is witnessing a “golden chapter” in its civilizational journey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to hoist the grand saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The flag hoisting marks the formal completion of the temple’s construction and is being observed as a moment of deep cultural and spiritual significance across the country.

Posting on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Today, a golden chapter is about to be added to the history of faith, civilisation, and humanity.

In the sacred hands of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and in the dignified presence of the esteemed Sarsanghchalak of @RSSorg, the revered Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji, the grand saffron flag—symbolising our religious and cultural restoration—will be hoisted atop the pinnacle of the 'Rashtra Mandir' Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, located at Shri Ayodhya Dham, the centre of faith and belief for India and countless followers of Sanatan Dharma.”

