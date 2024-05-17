‘Main hoon Modi kar parivaar’ campaign organised in Old Delhi, many participate

New Delhi, May 17 A one of its kind campaign titled ‘Main hoon Modi ka parivaar’ was recently organised in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market and Red Fort area, apparently with an aim to encourage and exhort fellow city residents' participation in the polling process by casting their ballot.

A group of youth, sporting saffron T-shirts walked past the market and other areas of hustle-bustle in Chandni Chowk market, capturing the attention of locals as well as roadside vendors and shopkeepers.

They also distributed T-shirts to city residents, with ‘Main hoon Modi kar Parivaar’ inscribed on them.

They raised slogans like ‘Hum Hain Modi ka Parivaar’, ‘Har Har Modi’ and ‘Abki Baar Modi sarkaar’.

This campaign came off as a unique method of rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supporting him for the third term.

A couple of them said that they were also trying to create awareness and inspire residents to exercise their franchise. They chose this ‘unique’ method because PM Modi carries the biggest appeal and helps build instant connections with the masses.

Notably, ‘Modi ka Parivaar’ tagline first came into play after a bitter jibe by RJD supremo Lalu Yadav on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the controversy, many BJP leaders of the party updated their X biography with ‘Modi ka Parivaar’ tagline while many supporters and workers were also seen flaunting the same punchline on their social media handles.

In March this year, Delhi BJP workers also put up posters of ‘Modi ka parivaar’ at city’s cross-sections to counter the INDIA alliance’s charges.

At the March 3 rally in Patna, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav had said that PM Modi was attacking the INDIA alliance partners over ‘parivaarvad’ and for having more children but the reality is that he himself has no family.

Prime Minister took the challenge head-on and declared that the whole country comprising 140 crore people was ‘Modi ka parivaar’.

Notably, all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi go to polls in the sixth phase on May 20.

