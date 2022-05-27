Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky in J&K during next 24 hours: MeT

Srinagar, May 27 The MeT department on Friday predicted mainly clear to partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The weather was mainly clear in the union territory during the past 24 hours.

"Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 13.6 degrees Celcius, Pahalgam 6.7 and Gulmarg 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass had 3.7 degrees, Leh 8.4 and Kargil 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 26.6 degrees, Katra 22.7, Batote 14, Banihal 11.4 and Bhaderwah 13.2 as the minimum temperature.

