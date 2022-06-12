Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, June 12 The MeT department on Sunday said that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 16.3 degrees Celsius temperature, Pahalgam 10.6 degrees and Gulmarg 7.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh registered 5.8 degrees, Leh 7.3 degrees and Kargil 11.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 29.1 degrees, Katra 27.4 degrees, Batote 18.5 degrees, Banihal 16.6 degrees and Bhaderwah 14.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

The weather was mainly clear in J&K during last 24 hours.

