Mainly cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 22 Widespread light to moderate rain occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly cloudy weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

A statement issued by the MeT department said, "Today, weather is most likely to remain cloudy at most places of J&K and Ladakh with intermittent light rain/snowfall over higher reaches.

"Expect gradual improvement from this evening. Overall, there is no forecast of any major rain next week, but a brief spell of occasional light rain with thunderstorms can't be ruled out at some places".

Srinagar had 8.6, Pahalgam 2.0 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 0.6, Leh 0.4 and Kargil 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.1, Katra 17.0, Batote 8.9, Banihal 7.0 and Bhaderwah 7.3 as the minimum temperature.

