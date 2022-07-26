Mainly dry weather in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, July 26 Weather remained generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. However, the MeT department said on Tuesday that mainly dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 20.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 14.8 and Gulmarg 11.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesay.

Drass in Ladakh region witnesses 12.6 degrees C, Leh 14.8 and Kargil 16.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu saw 24.4 degrees C, Katra 21.6, Batote 18.2, Banihal 18.6 and Bhaderwah 20.2 as the minimum temperature.

