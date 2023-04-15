Mainly dry weather likely in J&K
Srinagar, April 15 The MeT department on Saturday predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.
"Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.6 degrees and Gulmarg 7 degrees as the minimum temperature.
In Ladakh region, Kargil registered 4.6 degrees, while Leh recorded a low of 1.4 degrees.
