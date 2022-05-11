Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 11 Weather remained mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Wednesday that dry weather with light rain at isolated places is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

An official of the department said, "Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain at isolated places."

Srinagar had 14.3, Pahalgam 7.8 and Gulmarg 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 3.4, Leh 6.8 and Kargil 9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 25. Katra 23, Batote 17.1, Banihal 13 and Bhaderwah 12.9 as the minimum temperature.

