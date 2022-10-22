Mainly dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, Oct 22 The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Weather was mainly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather with clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", the MeT department officials said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region clocked minus 5.2 degree, Kargil minus 1.4 and Leh minus 5 degree.

Jammu recorded 13.6 degrees, Katra 12.7, Batote 7.2, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 4.5 degrees.

