Maintain balance between personal ambitions and social sensitivity: Prez Murmu to students

Jaipur, Oct 3 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said education was the best mode of empowerment, and advised students to maintain a balance between their personal ambitions and social sensitivity.

She said that one's welfare is easily achieved by doing good to others.

Addressing the 32nd convocation programme of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur, she said, "Education is the biggest mode of empowerment. This institute has been scripting stories of empowerment as there is a big list of students coming out from this university who have extended their contribution in diverse areas by making a mark. One amongst these students is Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria."

The President urged students to extend their cooperation to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047. "We have set a goal of 'Developed India by 2047' and this goal will be attained by your dedicated efforts. I am confident that you will extend your cooperation in this regard," she added.

"The great personalities of Mewar and Udaipur have played an important role in the freedom struggle and nation-building. This region has been witness to the struggle for national identity for centuries. This region of ​​Rana Sanga, Maharana Pratap, and the great saint poetess of the Bhakti period Mirabai can be called the region of the confluence of power and devotion," she said.

The President further said that this institute is educating over one lakh students out of which many students are tribals. "The tribal community has enhanced the country's pride," she said and asked students to study the profile of dignitaries. "You will get introduced to personalities who can be ideal to you," President Murmu added.

She recalled Ambedkar's words and said Constitution maker and nation builder Babasaheb Ambedkar believed that character is more important than education.

"Ambedkar used to say that an educated person, who lacks education and humbleness, is more dangerous than a violent animal. I request you all that you should not do any such work which brings a bad name to your character. You should have integrity in all your work. All your work should be justified. You have to make a mark in the 21st century in this fast-changing world. You will have to maintain the spirit of the student and pave a mark of success by hard work and dedication," she told the students.

The convocation programme was presided over by Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa were present as guests in the programme.

A total of 102 gold medals were given to 85 students in the convocation ceremony, which included 16 males and 69 females. These gold medals also included eight Chancellor medals which were given to two male and six female students.

Apart from this, a total of 68 students were awarded PhD degrees, including 35 female students.

President Murmu termed it as a proud moment for the society and nation and said that it is good to see girls taking steps to success and coming out with flying colours in diverse streams.

It needs to be mentioned here that the President is on a two-day trip to Rajasthan.

On Friday, the President will grace the Global Summit on the theme ‘Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society’ organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu. On the same day, she will also grace the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh organised by the Rajasthan government at Mangarh Dham.

