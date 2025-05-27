Maintenance of historic Ajwa Sarovar's 62 gates completed ahead of monsoon in Vadodara

Vadodara, May 27 The annual maintenance of the 62 gates of the historic Ajwa Sarovar, a key water source for Vadodara city, has been successfully completed, as per official reports.

The work, carried out last month, ensures the system is monsoon-ready and able to manage overflow efficiently.

Each year, ahead of the rainy season, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation undertakes routine upkeep of the gates, which includes dismantling the gate balls, leveling, resetting the gates, painting, and applying graphite powder to reduce friction and prevent rusting.

The gates are oiled and manually serviced by municipal staff to ensure smooth operation.

Ajwa Sarovar, built during the Gaekwadi era, plays a crucial role in the city's water supply.

When the reservoir reaches capacity, the gates release excess water into the Vishwamitri River.

The gate levels are typically set in advance, but can be adjusted based on rainfall patterns and directives from the city administration. Maintenance work also extended to upstream gates at Pratappura, Ujeti, and Jodiana, following the annual protocol.

Last week, Municipal Commissioner and senior officials visited the site to review the progress and inspect the gate systems. Post the season's first rainfall, an additional round of cleaning and oiling is carried out to remove any accumulated dust or debris, ensuring the gates continue to function smoothly throughout the monsoon.

Vadodara is currently facing a severe water crisis, driven by a combination of extreme heat, infrastructural issues, and growing public dissatisfaction. With temperatures soaring to 40 degree Celsius, the city's water demand has surged, putting immense pressure on existing resources.

Many residents are reporting low water pressure and irregular supply, particularly in high-density areas, compounding people's woes in this intense summer heat.

Water distribution data released by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) shows uneven supply across different zones.

On May 26, for example, the East Zone received 169.60 million litres per day (MLD), well above its benchmark of 137.20 MLD, while the North Zone received only 131.60 MLD against a requirement of 140.60 MLD.

This imbalance highlights systemic issues in resource allocation that are leaving some areas underserved.

In a bid to address both current and future water-related challenges, the VMC has launched a massive ₹2,750 crore flood control project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor