Maj Gen Vijay Joshi recalls how PM Modi's visit raised injured soldiers' 'josh'

New Delhi, July 26 On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, Major General Vijay Joshi (Retd.), who served as the Commandant of the Military Command Hospital in Udhampur, recalls an important visit made by Narendra Modi, then BJP National General Secretary, during the historic Indo-Pak war, to meet injured and war-weary soldiers.

The hospital, the largest in the Northern Command, was at the forefront of providing care to the sick and wounded soldiers during the Kargil War.

"Narendra Modi's visit raised the josh of the soldiers," Maj Gen Joshi recalled.

Stressing the effect that the visit had on the jawans, Maj Gen Joshi said, "Despite the gravity of the situation, Narendra Modi's presence had a profoundly calming effect on the soldiers. He interacted with each one, putting them at ease, significantly raising their spirits. There were many casualties, some were critically injured and others were in a relatively stable condition. He made it a point to focus on each individual. He was calm, composed, and full of energy, or 'josh', at the same time."

Maj Gen Joshi said that Narendra Modi's "ability to relate to the soldiers was remarkable," recalling how they felt at ease as he enquired about their families, homes, and any specific needs they had.

"His approach included a lot of personal touch, which was highly appreciated," the retired officer said.

"What stood out was Narendra Modi's unique ability to put everyone at ease in such difficult circumstances. This included not only the injured soldiers but also the hospital staff. He assured everyone of the support they needed, which went a long way in raising their morale," he further said.

According to the officer, Narendra Modi's presence "exuded true patriotism."

"Anyone, in such a difficult situation, who comes to the battlefield to assure the soldiers of personal empathy and support is a true leader and 'desh bhakt,' and a true patriot," he added.

"This sense of national support is crucial for maintaining their (soldiers') morale. Knowing that the government and the people are always with them, even in the toughest times, motivates them to give their best in the line of duty," he said.

Narendra Modi did not hold any administrative post at that time and was accompanying the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to inspect the ground realities.

"His goal was to understand the operational situation as well as the conditions affecting individual soldiers. This included assessing the support system in place, such as the Army hospital's patient care," Maj Gen Joshi said.

July 26 marks a historic occasion for India, the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, as the nation pays tribute to the sacrifice and valour of Indian soldiers.

