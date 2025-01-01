Major accident averted as gas leaks at oxygen plant in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 1 A major accident was averted on Tuesday in Jaipur when a gas leakage incident occurred at an oxygen plant on Vishwakarma Road in the city.

The incident happened in the evening when the valve of a tanker carrying 20 tonnes of oxygen gas broke, causing the gas to escape rapidly. The leaked oxygen spread over a 200-300 meter radius, significantly reducing visibility in the area.

Upon receiving the alert, teams from the Vishwakarma police station and the fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Sharma reported that the leakage was controlled by shutting off the plant's main valve. Firefighters used water sprays to lower the gas concentration and stabilise the situation.

The gas leakage caused a sharp drop in visibility on the road, prompting police to manage traffic carefully and slow vehicle speeds to prevent accidents. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

SHO Rajendra Sharma explained that the leak occurred due to the sudden breakage of the tanker’s valve. However, quick action by the police and fire brigade prevented a major accident. Despite the tense atmosphere among local residents during the incident, the administration’s swift response brought the situation under control.

In the aftermath, the police asked owners for regular equipment checks and adherence to safety protocols at the plant. Owners were also instructed to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The situation has now returned to normal, and no injuries or fatalities were reported, said officials.

It may be noted that 20 people died and over 20 sustained injuries when a container lorry and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanker collided on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on December 20, triggering an inferno due to which many people are still battling burns and injuries in hospitals.

As the accident had taken place in the wee hours, many of those caught in the inferno were bus passengers, some of whom were in deep sleep. Among the victims was a young woman travelling by a sleeper-coach bus. She opted for the road journey because a train reservation did not come through, and minutes before the accident called up her sister to inform her she was about to alight at her destination.

A young man who died had rushed to save his car parked on the roadside while he was taking a break at a nearby dhaba. He was on his way back home after shopping for his marriage in January. His two friends stayed away from the blaze and were saved. Retired IAS officer Karni Singh Rathore was among those burnt alive. Many others could be identified only by DNA testing.

