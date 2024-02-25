Major Accident in Kaushambi: Explosion in Firecracker Factory, Many Killed

On Sunday afternoon, a fire erupted unexpectedly at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that around 15 to 20 individuals may be trapped within the factory premises.

Currently, three individuals have been rescued, but they are in critical condition. Rescue efforts are currently ongoing to assist those affected by the incident.The specific cause of the explosion is still unknown. Authorities are likely investigating the incident to determine the cause and identify any responsible parties.