Major blast at Cuddalore factory; many hospitalised as chemical-laced water floods homes

Chennai, May 15 A major explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) tank of a dyeing factory in the SIPCOT industrial estate near Cuddalore, resulting in chemical-laced water inundating nearby residential areas. Several residents reported symptoms of vomiting, dizziness, and eye irritation, and were admitted to the Government Hospital in Cuddalore.

The incident took place at Loyal Super Fabrics, a textile unit operating within the SIPCOT industrial complex.

According to initial reports, the ETP tank, which had a storage capacity of six lakh litres, burst suddenly, releasing a large volume of contaminated water.

The gushing water flooded houses in Kudikadu hamlet, catching many residents off guard as they were asleep at the time.

Residents reported that more than 50 homes were flooded by the chemical-laced water.

Panic spread quickly as people woke up to find their homes flooded with pungent effluent.

Over 20 residents experienced symptoms of vomiting, dizziness, and eye irritation. They were promptly rushed to the Government Hospital in Cuddalore.

Hospital sources confirmed that none of the affected individuals are in a critical condition.

In response to the incident, agitated residents staged a road blockade on the Cuddalore–Chidambaram highway, demanding strict action against the factory management.

Protesters called for a permanent solution to prevent such industrial mishaps from recurring in the area.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the local administration have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Environmental and health impact assessments are also underway.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the safety standards maintained at industrial units in the SIPCOT estate and the lack of robust emergency response mechanisms for nearby residential areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor