Major blow to Maoists in tri-state border; huge cache abandoned after fierce encounter

Balaghat/Rajnandgaon, Nov 24 In a significant setback to Maoist insurgents operating along the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh tri-junction, security forces have recovered a massive cache of LWE material from an abandoned camp in the dense forests of Kauhapani village under Boratlav police station (Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh).

Reinforcements of nearly 300 personnel from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh were immediately rushed, and the search was intensified across a 15-km radius.

For three consecutive days, teams combed through thick jungles, ravines, and hilltops, denying the Maoists any escape window.

On November 22, the second-phase operation led by Chhattisgarh STF, District Reserve Guard (DRG) Rajnandgaon, and DRG Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chouki finally zeroed in on the insurgents' temporary camp.

On sighting the advancing forces, the panicked Maoists fled deeper into the forest, abandoning everything in haste.

A huge quantity of Maoist material was seized from the campsite, including several sets of olive-green uniforms and backpacks, solar panels with charging kits, walkie-talkie sets and batteries, explosive materials and detonators, tents, tarpaulin sheets, cooking utensils, and large quantities of ration,important diaries, letters and propaganda documents.

The four-day joint anti-LWE operation, launched on November 19 following specific intelligence about the presence of a Maoists in the hilly terrain, turned into a fierce gun-battle the same day.

Inspector Ashish Sharma of Balaghat district police was martyred while valiantly leading the assault team from the front. His supreme sacrifice galvanised the forces to tighten the cordon.

Heavy blood trails found a few hundred metres from the encounter site indicate that at least three Naxalites sustained serious gunshot injuries, with one reportedly in critical condition.

Intelligence inputs reveal the fleeing squad desperately tried to procure medicines and a doctor from nearby villages, but local tribals, fed up with decades of Maoist extortion, flatly refused cooperation.

Six dedicated teams comprising STF Baghera, DRG Mohla, and DRG Rajnandgaon participated in the final assault. All recovered items have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Security officials described the recovery as one of the largest in the region this year, dealing a severe logistical and psychological blow to the dwindling Maoist cadre.

“The intensified joint campaign will continue without pause until the last Naxalite is neutralised or surrenders,” a senior officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor