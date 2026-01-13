Major drug racket busted in J&K's Sopore, huge quantity of psychotropic substances recovered

Srinagar, Jan 13 Police in J&K’s Sopore sub-division on Tuesday busted a major drug racket in which a huge quantity of psychotropic substances was recovered, and a drug peddler was arrested.

"Sopore police have apprehended a key drug peddler and recovered a large quantity of psychotropic substances during a targeted operation in the Tarzoo area. Police Station Tarzoo received specific and credible information that Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Ganai Mohalla, Dharnambal Tarzoo, was actively involved in the illicit trade of drugs and had concealed contraband substances at his residential house," a police statement said.

Acting promptly on the input, FIR No. 04/2026 under Sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Tarzoo, and an investigation was initiated, it said.

“During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained from the competent Magistrate. Subsequently, a search of the accused’s residential premises was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses. During the search, the police party recovered 162 strips containing 1,296 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus, a prohibited psychotropic substance. The accused was arrested on the spot and the recovered contraband was seized as per legal procedure," the statement said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs, forward and backward linkages, and the wider network involved, it added.

"More recoveries and arrests are expected. Sopore Police reiterate their zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and reaffirm their resolve to dismantle the drug supply chain through sustained, intelligence-driven operations to safeguard the youth and society from the menace of drugs," the statement said.

J&K Police have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

In addition to detention of the involved persons under the UAPA, police also attach the properties created through funds generated by these unlawful activities.

Such properties are attached after obtaining the required permission from the court of law.

