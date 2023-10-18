Major fire at Delhi factory, no injuries so far
By IANS | Published: October 18, 2023 01:03 PM 2023-10-18T13:03:41+5:30 2023-10-18T13:05:03+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 18 A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area on Wednesday, a fire department official said.
Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a factory in the Bawana area was received at 10:35 a.m.
"As many as 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far no injuries have been reported," he added.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor