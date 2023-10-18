Major fire at Delhi factory, no injuries so far

New Delhi, Oct 18 A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area on Wednesday, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a factory in the Bawana area was received at 10:35 a.m.

"As many as 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far no injuries have been reported," he added.

Further details are awaited.

