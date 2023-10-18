Major fire guts B'luru pub, on injuries so far

Bengaluru, Oct 18 A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building gutting a pub in the upscale Koramangala locality of Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

According to police, the fire force emergency personnel have rushed to the spot and are extinguishing the blaze.

The personnel are struggling hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.

In a desperate bid to save himself from the raging fire, a person caught in the fourth floor, jumped off the building. Fortunately he landed on a tree and was rushed to a hospital.

Prime facie, it appears that a gas leakage in the kitchen of the Mudpipe Hookah Cafe triggered the fire, the police said, adding that the blaze had engulfed the entire pub in no time.

The staff managed to escape the raging inferno.

As the sheets and other equipment of the pub fell onto the parking area, few two-wheelers also caught the fire.

It is also suspected that eight to ten LPG cylinders exploded in the fire, damaging the building badly.

The building also houses a car showroom.

Sadduguntepalya police are investigating the case.

