Major gambling racket busted in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, 12 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 22 In a major operation against illegal gambling, a joint team of the Special Staff and Vasant Vihar Police Station of the South West District has busted a high-stakes gambling racket in the Kusumpur Pahadi area of Vasant Vihar, Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a premises on August 20 and apprehended 12 individuals, including the alleged mastermind, Harish alias Kranti.

A total of Rs 15,32,500 in cash was recovered from the scene, along with 13 packets of premium playing cards, 10 dice, and a leather box used in the gambling set-up.

The operation was part of a district-wide initiative to target organised crime networks, especially those running illicit gambling operations in upscale localities.

According to an official Press release issued by the South West District Police on Friday, “The joint team of Special Staff and PS Vasant Vihar, South West District has busted a large-scale illegal gambling racket... arresting 12 gamblers, including the mastermind Harish @ Kranti. With their arrest, a total stake money of Rs. 15,32,500 along with 13 packets of premium playing cards, 10 dice & one leather box were recovered.”

The raid was carried out at House No. D-40, Kusumpur Pahadi, following the receipt of credible Intelligence.

A specialised team comprising officers from the Special Staff and Vasant Vihar Police Station was formed under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Baliyan, In-Charge Special Staff, and closely supervised by ACP Operations Vijay Pal Singh.

On reaching the location, the team caught 11 individuals red-handed engaged in gambling. During subsequent questioning, the 12th accused, Harish alias Kranti, was identified as the organiser and was also taken into custody.

All 12 accused were booked under FIR No. 213/25, registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

Among those arrested are residents from various parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Saket, Karol Bagh, Kalkaji, Faridabad, and Vasant Vihar. Notably, six of the apprehended individuals have previous criminal records, raising concerns about the repeat nature of such offences and the networks sustaining them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West District), Amit Goel, IPS, confirmed the development and said that the operation highlights the department’s continued commitment to cracking down on unlawful gambling activities.

“Further investigation is in progress,” the DCP added, noting that efforts are being made to identify other individuals linked to the racket and any possible financial backers.

