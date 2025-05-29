Major narcotics haul by BSF along Indo-B'desh border in West Bengal

Kolkata, May 29 The Border Security Force (BSF) has made major seizures of narcotics at three locations along the Indo-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday, adding that nearly 6,000 Yaba tablets, a huge quantity of Ganja and over 300 bottles of banned Phensesdyl cough syrup were seized during these operations.

"Around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday, troops of the 102 Bn BSF, posted at Border Outpost Ghojadanga in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, received specific information about a significant quantity of drugs hidden in a nearby parking area. Acting promptly, the jawans conducted a meticulous search operation in the specified location and seized a suspicious bag. Upon examination at the spot, the bag was found to contain 59 small packets and a large one that collectively held 5,914 Yaba tablets and 110 bottles of a banned codeine-based cough syrup," N.K. Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, said.

The seized narcotics were taken to the Ghojadanga BOP. The estimated cost of the seized 5,914 Yaba tablets is Rs 59,14,000.

During another operation on the same day, troops of the 67 Bn and 143 Bn BSF posted at the Border Outposts Behera and Hakimpur in the North 24-Parganas district, conducted separate raids and successfully seized a total of 34.58 kg of Ganja, 308 bottles of Phensedyl. A smuggler was apprehended along with a motorcycle.

"All the seized items have been handed over to the concerned department. This was a major success in the campaign against drug abuse and our action to stop smuggling along the IBB. Through such efforts, we are able to discourage smugglers and other criminals," Pandey said.

The BSF is a central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs which is responsible for guarding the country's bordering areas with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

