Major reshuffle in J&K Police: 7 IPS, 14 JKPS officers transferred

Srinagar, Oct 9 A major reshuffle was ordered on Thursday in J&K Police with the posting of a Special Director General as Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF, and the shifting of 20 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and SPs from their present posting.

According to an order issued by the J&K home department, which has been approved by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Abdul Ghani Mir, IPS (AGMUT:1994), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence, SDRF, J&K, relieving Alok Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the post.

Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, IPS (AGMUT:2013) SSP CICE Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal STC Talwara, in place of Mohd. Arif Rishu.

Shobhit Saxena, IPS (AGMUT:2015), SSP Kathua, is transferred and posted as SSP Security, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Tanushree, IPS (AGMUT:2017) SP SIA HQ, is transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama.

Sahil Sarangal, IPS (AGMUT:2017), SSP Kulgam, is transferred and posted as SSP Handwara.

Mohita Sharma, IPS (AGMUT:2017), AIG Provisions, is transferred and posted as SSP Kathua.

Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS (AGMUT:2017) SSP Shopian, is transferred and posted as SSP Kulgam, vice Sahil Sarangal, IPS.

In addition to this, Mohd Arif Rishu (JKPS:1999), Principal STC Talwara, is transferred and posted as Director CTC Lethpora, against an available vacancy.

Benam Tosh (JKPS:1999) SSP EOW Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director SKPA Udhampur, vice Ramnish Gupta.

Harmeet Singh Mehta (JKPS:2001), SSP Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Commandant 13 IR, against an available vacancy.

Javid Iqbal (JKPS:2001), Commandant 6 JKAP, is transferred and posted as AIG CT & Intelligence.

Fiesel Qureshi (JKPS:2002), Staff Officer to IGP Crime, J&K, is transferred and posted as SSP EOW Jammu.

Ramnish Gupta (JKPS:2004), Deputy Director SKPA Udhampur, is transferred and posted as SSP CICE Jammu.

Aijaz Ahmed Zargar (JKPS:2004), AIG CT & Intelligence, is transferred and posted as SSP Bandipora, vice Harmeet Singh Mehta. Mushtaq Ahmad (JKPS:2004), SSP Handwara, is transferred and posted as SSP Shopian.

Ashiq Hussain Tak (JKPS:2008), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Dy. CO 6 IR, against an available vacancy.

Owaise Rashid (JKPS:2012), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Addl. SP Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Sarfaraz Bashir Ganai (JKPS:2012), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Dy.CO 11 IR, against an available vacancy.

Gh. Mustafa Bhat (JKPS:2012), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Dy.CO 17 IR, against an available vacancy.

Shahzada Kabir Mattoo (JKPS:2012), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Dy.CO 9 JKAP, against an available vacancy.

Ashish Gupta (JKPS:2012), awaiting order of posting, is posted as Dy.CO 5 IR, against an available vacancy.

