Major reshuffle in Kerala police department; T.K Vinod is new vigilance chief

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 In a major reshuffle in Kerala police department, the State Intelligence Chief T.K Vinod Kumar has been shifted and posted as the Director of Vigilance Department.

Kumar has been promoted to DGP rank and hence posted as the Director of Vigilance.

ADGP Manoj Abraham has been posted as the new Intelligence Chief.

K. Padmakumar, who is a DGP rank officer, will be the new Chief of the Fire and Rescue department.

ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyaya who is presently in charge of the state police headquarters will be in charge of jails in Kerala.

Kochi city Police Commissioner Sethuraman has been promoted as North Zone IG.

A. Akbar has been posted as new Kochi city police commissioner.

ADGP M.R Ajith Kumar has been given in charge of the various battalions of the state.

The new postings and transfers have been issued following the retirement of DGP Tomin J Thachankery from the service on July 31.

