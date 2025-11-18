Major reshuffle in Kolkata Police ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Nov 18 A major reshuffle took place in Kolkata Police on Tuesday as the city police headquarters has transferred 21 Inspector-rank officers just ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls.

Officers-in-charge (OC) of police stations were transferred on Tuesday and although senior officials said that it was a routine transfer, the reshuffle of such a large number of officers assume significance at a time when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of West Bengal's electoral rolls is underway.

At the same time, Assembly polls in the state are just five-months away, making the reshuffle in Kolkata Police appear to be a crucial development.

The police said that Bireshwar Roy, Additional OC of Maniktala Police Station, has been made the OC of Taltala Police Station.

Manish Majumdar, Additional OC of Sinthee Police Station, has been made the OC of Ultadanga Police Station. Rajib Chatterjee, Additional OC of Tollygunge Police Station, has been made the OC of Tollygunge Police Station.

Bipul Biswas, Additional OC of Bansdroni Police Station, has been made the new OC of Tangra Police Station. Ashish Basu, Additional OC of Muchipara Police Station, has been made the OC of North Port Police Station.

In addition, Rajib Sarkar, Additional OC of Tangra Police Station, has been made the Additional OC of Muchipara Police Station. Prashant Kumar Das, Additional OC of Taltala Police Station, has been made the Additional OC of Parnashree Police Station.

Meanwhile, in new postings, Deepak Mandal has been made Additional OC of Bansdroni Police Station.

Prashant Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the additional OC of Tangra Police Station. Sagar Mukherjee has been appointed as the additional OC of Tollygunge Police Station. Mrinmoy Majumdar has been appointed as the additional OC of Ultadanga Police Station, while Subir Saha has been appointed as the additional OC of Sinthee Police Station. Prosenjit Dhar, the additional OC of Parnashree Police Station, has been appointed as the additional OC of Maniktala Police Station. Partha Pratim Chakraborty has been appointed as the new additional OC of Pragati Maidan Police Station.

