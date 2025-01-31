Major Rule Changes Effective February 1, 2025: LPG Price Hike, UPI, and More to Impact Common Man

February will bring several important changes that could impact the common man’s expenses. On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget, which may introduce economic shifts. Additionally, major revisions in UPI regulations and LPG gas cylinder prices are set to take effect. These changes could directly affect household budgets. Let’s take a look at the major updates coming into force next month.

February 1 Rule Changes: Price Hike in Cars, UPI Rules, LPG, and Banking Services

With the beginning of February, several key rule changes will take effect, directly impacting consumers' expenses.

LPG Price Revision

LPG cylinder prices are updated nationwide on the first of every month. It remains to be seen whether rates will increase or decrease on Budget Day. Any fluctuation in prices will affect household budgets. Notably, companies had cut the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders on January 1.

UPI Transaction Rules

From February 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement new UPI rules. Transactions using IDs with special characters will no longer be accepted, and only alphanumeric transaction IDs will be valid. Payments with invalid IDs will fail.

Maruti Suzuki Price Hike

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced a price hike of up to Rs 32,500 across its models, citing rising input and operating costs. Cars affected by the increase include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Eeco, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, Fronx, Invicto, Jimny, and Grand Vitara.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Service Charges Update

Kotak Mahindra Bank has informed its customers about upcoming changes in general banking facilities and charges, effective from February 1, 2025. These include revised free ATM transaction limits and updated service fees.

ATF Price Revision

Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices are revised on the first of every month. If fuel companies change ATF rates on February 1, air travel costs may be impacted, affecting passengers' expenses.