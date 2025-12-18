Major theft at Thawe Durga temple in Bihar’s Gopalganj, gold and silver ornaments stolen

Patna, Dec 18 A major and sensational theft has been reported from Gopalganj district in Bihar, where unknown thieves carried out a large-scale robbery at the renowned Thawe Durga Temple, one of the most revered religious sites in the region.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among devotees and raised serious concerns over temple security.

According to temple authorities and local devotees, the thieves broke into the temple late Wednesday night and stole the gold and silver crown, necklace, umbrella, and other valuable ornaments adorning the idol of Goddess Durga. The accused also broke open a locker inside the temple premises to carry out the theft.

Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Dixit confirmed that the incident took place between 11.30 p.m. and 12 midnight.

“Two unidentified thieves, wearing masks, entered the temple from the rear side using a ladder. The accused were carrying a cutter, which they used to break the temple lock before stealing the ornaments. After committing the theft, they fled through the same route,” Dixit said.

Upon receiving information, police teams immediately reached the spot, secured the temple premises, and launched a detailed investigation. An FSL team and a dog squad have been deployed, and evidence is being collected using scientific methods.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and around the temple complex. SP Avdhesh Dixit said that all angles of the case are being investigated and expressed confidence that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.

He added that the security arrangements at the temple are being thoroughly reviewed, including the role of private security guards. “Strict action will be taken if any negligence is found, and additional security measures will be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future,” Dixit said.

The theft at this major centre of faith has deeply hurt devotees. They have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Police officials have assured the public that all technical and field resources are being utilized to solve this high-profile case and bring those responsible to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor