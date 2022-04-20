Majority communalism is more dangerous, we want to create peaceful atmosphere, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister MV Govindan has said that "majority communalism is more dangerous" and the government and people want to create a peaceful atmosphere in Kerala without communalism.

"We can't say that minority communalism and majority communalism are the same. Majority communalism is more dangerous but minority communalism functions to help strengthen majority communalism," Govindan told the media in the wake of the Palakkad double murder.

"It is the majority communalism that is trying to create a Hindu nation in this country. The anti-minority sentiment is a part of it. Minority communalism thinks that they should combat majority communalism communally. Both of these should be taken seriously. Both are reinforcing each other," he added.

The minister said any kind of communalism is dangerous for society.

"Communalism must be taken seriously," Govindan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

