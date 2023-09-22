Majority thinks Justin Trudeau supports Khalistani terrorism: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 22 An exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter reveals that a big majority of the respondents are of the opinion that Canada President Justin Trudeau is supporting Khalistani terrorism.

The CVoter survey had a sample size of 3,303 respondents.

While a minority of radicalised Sikhs have been attacking Indian interests in the UK, Australia and the USA, they have been particularly active in Canada, openly threatening Indian diplomats and even overseas Indians who do not support the idea of Khalistan.

Despite concerns expressed frequently by Indian authorities, the Canadian regime led by Trudeau has not taken any legal action against the radical Khalistanis.

Overall, three out of every five respondents seem convinced that Trudeau is supporting Khalistani terrorism.

There is substantial difference of opinion among supporters of alternative political formations. While close to 70 per cent of the respondents who identify as NDA supporters share the viewpoint, less than 60 per cent of the respondents who identify as opposition INDIA bloc supporters share the same sentiment.

A substantial 21 per cent of the respondents do not have any opinion on the issue.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada, which have been strained for some years, have plummeted to a new low in the last few days after Trudeau made a sensational statement inside the country’s Parliament.

Trudeau said there are “credible allegations” regarding potential links of Indian agencies being involved in the killing of Harjit Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani proponent wanted by Indian agencies, inside Canada.

Nijjar was shot on June 18 outside a gurdwara in what is being described as a gangland killing.

The Foreign Minister of Canada announced that a senior Indian diplomat is being expelled. India retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat, terming Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd”.

Travel advisories have been issued by both countries and the Indian mission in Canada has suspended issuing of visas to Canadian citizens till further notice.

Khalistani extremism has been a serious point of difference and difference between Canada and India for many years.

