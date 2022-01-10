Makar Sankranti 2022: 5 Authentic and Flavorsome Sankranti Delicacies dishes which are made across the country

Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival, which is celebrated on 14th or 15th January. The festival is linked with the sun’s entry into Capricorn. When the sun god leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti is celebrated. On this day apart from flying, Kite people donate so many things to needy and worship places. This festival is mainly celebrated for charity. This festival has different names in different states of India.

At this festival, the tradition of bathing in holy rivers, donating black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, rice, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits, and other items to the poor are followed. Besides this people also makes different foods and dishes as per their tradition in the states.

1. Til Ladoo

People in Maharashtra make Til Laddo on an auspicious day. According to traditional beliefs, Til originates from Lord Vishnu's body and is said to wash away sins.

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is the Maharashtrian dish, it is made of chopped jaggery, mashed chana dal, and roasted gram flour it is cooked as a chappati and served on Makar Sankranti.

3. Urad Dal Kachori

The dish is prepared in urad dal, cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, red chili, turmeric, and coriander powder, and some fennel seeds. It is also served on Makar Sankranti.

4. Undhiyu

People in Gujarat prepare Undhiyu on Makar Sankranti, they also served Jalebi with it. Undhiyu is a vegetarian dish made of mixed vegetables.

5. Sweet Pongal

Sweet Pongal cooked with rice, Jaggery, moong dal, and cashew in ghee the whole south India severe Sweet Pongal on Makar Sankranti or on Pongal.