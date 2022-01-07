Makar Sankranti 2022: Know what should donate on this year's Makar Sankranti according to zodiac signs

Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival, which is celebrated on 14th or 15th January. The festival is linked with the sun’s entry into Capricorn. When the sun god leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti is celebrated. On this day apart from flying, Kite people donate so many things to needy and worship places. This festival is mainly celebrated for charity. This festival has different names in different states of India.

At this festival, the tradition of bathing in holy rivers, donating black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, rice, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits, and other items to the poor are followed. And here is the information of what to donate of this Makar Sankranti according to zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries people should donate sesame seeds, sweets, khichdi, silk cloth, pulses, sweet rice, and woolen clothes, etc but after the bath in the early morning.

Taurus

Taurus people should donate urad dal khichdi, black urad, mustard oil, black cloth, black sesame, etc.

Gemini

On this festival, Gemini people should donate khichdi, black sesame, umbrella, urad daal, gram flour laddoos, mustard oil, especially to poor people.

Cancer

People with this zodiac sign should donate khichdi, gram dal, yellow cloth, whole turmeric, brass utensils, fruits, etc. to needy people.

Leo

Leos should donate lentils, khichdi, red cloth, revdi, gajak, etc. after bathing in the morning.

Virgo

Virgo people should donate moong daal, green clothes, khichdi, groundnut, etc after taking bath in the early morning.

Libra

People of the Libra zodiac should donate khichdi, fruits, sugar candy, warm clothes, etc.

Scorpio

Scorpio people should donate khichdi, blankets, sesame-jaggery, etc on Makar Sankranti.

Sagittarius

People with Sagittarius zodiac should donate groundnut, sesame, red sandalwood, red cloth to neddy.

Capricorn

This time people with the Capricorn zodiac sign are considered very special because the sun will move to Capricorn on this day, and people with the Capricorn zodiac sign should donate Khichdi, blankets, clothes, etc.

Aquarius

People with the Aquarius zodiac sign should donate khichdi, oil, and warm clothes.

Pisces

On this day people with the zodiac sign Pisces are advised to donate groundnut, sesame, jaggery, khichdi, etc.