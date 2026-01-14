Makar Sankranti: Devotees gather in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Gangasagar for holy dip

New Delhi, Jan 14 On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, a massive influx of devotees was witnessed at major pilgrimage centres across the country, including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Gangasagar in West Bengal, as people gathered to take the sacred ritual bath despite biting cold conditions.

In Prayagraj, devotees began arriving at the Sangam from the early hours of Wednesday morning. Large crowds, cutting across age groups, were seen taking the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, marking one of the most significant bathing days of the Hindu calendar.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee from Ayodhya said, “We have come from Ayodhya, and we took the holy bath today as well. The arrangements are very good. The road facilities are good, and the arrangements at the ghats are excellent. The administration’s arrangements at the ghats are very efficient and well-managed.”

Another devotee shared a deeply personal connection with the ritual, saying, “We have been coming here for the past 10–12 years, staying for a month each time. This is such a great and sacred place of merit that it cannot be put into words.”

Highlighting the festive spirit, a third devotee said, “Had a wonderful experience. The water is cold, it’s the day of Makar Sankranti, and there is nothing but joy all around. There is great enthusiasm and high spirits.”

Meanwhile, in Haridwar, a sea of devotees thronged Har Ki Pauri to take the holy dip in the Ganga, braving severe cold. The ghats echoed with chants and devotional fervour as pilgrims marked the sacred occasion.

A devotee in Haridwar said, “There was a time when we used to secretly bring the Kanwar here, sometimes via Uttarkashi and sometimes through other routes. Today, we are happy that we can travel freely without any fear.”

Another devotee added, “This is a very sacred, holy bath. It comes once after a whole year, and it is considered extremely pure.”

In Gangasagar, West Bengal, thousands of devotees also gathered to take the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, continuing the age-old tradition associated with Makar Sankranti.

Authorities across all locations remained on high alert, ensuring smooth crowd management, security and medical facilities, as the nationwide celebrations unfolded peacefully.

