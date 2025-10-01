Make 'Bharat Bandh' announced by AIMPLB a 'failure': Shahabuddin Razvi

Bareilly, Oct 1 Muslim cleric Shahabuddin Razvi on Wednesday urged people to make the 'Bharat Bandh' called over the Waqf Amendment Act a failure, noting that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had announced the bandh for October 3 and later postponed it.

"I request all Muslims not to take part in the AIMPLB’s programme," Razvi said, urging citizens to keep their businesses open and continue daily work.

He warned that the issue had been politicised, with political figures exploiting religion and provocative 'I Love Muhammad' posters likely to provoke unrest.

"Do not pay attention to the bandh; protect yourselves from such tactics,” he added, repeating his appeal to frustrate the shutdown and maintain communal harmony now.

The AIMPLB has postponed the proposed Bharat Bandh scheduled for October 3, which was to be part of the second phase of its nationwide agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Board clarified that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting of its office-bearers, convened under the chairmanship of AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

AIMPLB spokesperson and Save Waqf Campaign national convener Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas said the bandh was being deferred in view of upcoming religious festivals falling on the same date in some states.

"Reports indicated that religious festivals of our fellow citizens are scheduled to take place on October 3 in several regions. Keeping this in mind, the Board held consultations and unanimously resolved to postpone the bandh," he said.

While the bandh has been called off for now, the AIMPLB reiterated that its agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act will continue with other protest programmes already announced.

"The Bharat Bandh stands postponed, but Insha’Allah, new dates will be announced shortly. The movement against the anti-Waqf law will go on as planned," Ilyas added.

The bandh was to be observed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 3, with a call for shops, offices, and commercial establishments to be shut. However, essential medical services, hospitals, and pharmacies were to be exempted from the bandh. But it has been postponed now. The fresh date will be announced soon, the AIMPLB said.

The AIMPLB has been spearheading a countrywide campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act, which it claims undermines the autonomy of Waqf institutions and violates the rights of the Muslim community.

The Board has already organised public meetings, rallies, and signature campaigns across various states, and has announced a phased agitation, including a nationwide shutdown.

