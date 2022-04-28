'Make me CM to ensure victory of party in upcoming elections', Sachin Pilot's demand to Congress

Many Congress-ruled states are witnessing internal strife. In Rajasthan too, there are two groups for the Chief Minister's post. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has demanded to Sonia Gandhi that he should be made the Chief Minister. According to sources, Sachin Pilot has demanded, "Make me Chief Minister immediately to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections."

According to sources, Sachin Pilot has met Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia in the last few weeks. Elections will be held in Rajasthan in December 2023. "If I am not made chief minister, the situation in Punjab will be repeated in Rajasthan," Sachin Pilot told the high command. In Punjab, the formula to make Charanjit Singh Channi Chief Minister for the last few months had failed.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot was the President of Rajasthan Congress and Deputy Chief Minister of the state. But in 2020, he revolted against the party and lost both positions. Many bigwigs in the Congress have left the party in the last two years, so the Congress may take his demands seriously. Considering those close to Rahul Gandhi, now only Sachin Pilot is left. Big leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad and RPN Singh have joined the BJP.