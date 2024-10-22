Make optimal, responsible use of AI in govt working: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 22 Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be optimally and responsibly used in government work to boost efficiency and productivity, said Jitendra Singh Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology on Tuesday.

He said this while speaking at a special session on AI organised for the staff of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block in the national capital.

At the event, Singh said that AI can play a critical role in revolutionising governance, streamlining operations, and improving decision-making processes across various government departments.

The MoS further underscored that AI has the power to automate routine tasks, freeing up government officials to focus on more strategic areas of governance.

Singh noted that the advanced technology has the potential to transform key sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and public service delivery.

However, he also laid the emphasis on using AI responsibly, stressing the need to safeguard data privacy, particularly in sensitive areas of government functioning.

“While AI holds immense potential for enhancing productivity, it must be implemented with caution to ensure confidentiality and data security,” the Minister said.

He also called for implementing strong security measures to protect AI systems from cyber threats and unauthorised access. At the same time, the use of AI must be ethical, Singh said while urging to maintain fairness and transparency and avoiding biases in decision-making.

The session was part of the ongoing "National Learning Week" under Mission Karmayogi, an ambitious capacity-building initiative. It aims to empower government employees with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of modern governance.

Hailing Mission Karmayogi, Singh said it not only enhances the skills of individual officers but also promotes a collaborative and inclusive learning environment, where traditional hierarchies are dissolved in favour of collective learning and growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor