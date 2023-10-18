Make people aware about fourth agriculture road map: Nitish Kumar tells Guv

Patna, Oct 18 Bihar Chief Ninister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday requested the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to aware people about the fourth agriculture road map.

The fourth agriculture road map was launched in Patna by the President Draupadi Murmu to enhance the production of food grains in the state on Wednesday. It will remains till 2028 and the Bihar government has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh 62 thousands crore for the purpose.

"I request you to inspect the fourth agriculture road map of Bihar and point out the loopholes to the ministry officials," Kumar said.

Replying to Nitish Kumar, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said: "I want the farmers of Bihar to become kings. I also want to suggest the Chief Minister that if the farmers of the state will not become conscious, all policies will remain only on papers."

The Governor said that the PM Modi always talks about doubling the income of farmers in the country and we need to pay attention on it.

"Our farmers need to learn the new technology of cultivation. There is a need to learn about how to enhance the production of food grains in minimum costs to increase the income," the Governor said.

He said that the farmers of Himachal Pradesh are focusing on natural cultivation of food grains and are highly successful in it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor