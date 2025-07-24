Make state anti-drug campaign national movement, says Himachal Pradesh Governor

Shimla, July 24 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said the anti-drug campaign, initiated by him in the state, would now be adapted at the national level.

The Governor told the media that a high-level committee led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Raj Bhavan here to study the 'Nasha Mukt Himachal' model.

After reviewing its success, the ministry has decided to replicate the model across the country.

As a first step, the ministry organised a national youth spiritual retreat titled 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' on July 20 in Kashi in Uttar Pradesh, in which Governor Shukla participated in the concluding session.

Expressing concern over the rising drug menace, the Governor emphasised the need for the state government to establish a new state-of-the-art de-addiction and rehabilitation centre.

He said his campaign was inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is rooted in community participation.

The Governor elaborated on how the 'Nasha Mukt Himachal' campaign has been implemented in every district, with the involvement of students, mahila mandals (women groups) and Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Mass awareness rallies have been organised across the state to drive home the message.

He said in several panchayats, residents have taken a collective decision to withhold benefits and facilities from individuals indulging in substance abuse.

To strengthen the impact of the campaign, the Governor has also directed that students entering universities and colleges must submit an affidavit pledging not to consume drugs.

Furthermore, themes of local fairs and festivals are now centred on drug-free messaging to spread awareness across society.

He said sports competitions under the 'Nasha Mukt Himachal' theme have also been conducted in collaboration with the NCC, the NSS, and local youth clubs. Efforts are being made to rope in more organisations and individuals to expand the campaign's reach.

Governor Shukla said he has written to all MLAs of Himachal Pradesh, requesting them to take proactive steps in their constituencies to support and promote the campaign.

"This is not just a campaign, but a mission to protect our future generations and preserve the social fabric of our communities," the Governor added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor