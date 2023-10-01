Maken is new Congress Treasurer, says will work with the utmost diligence

New Delhi, Oct 1 Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was on Sunday appointed as party's Treasurer by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, thanked the party leadership and said that he assured both leaders and workers of the party that as a custodian of their contributions, he will work with the utmost diligence.

In a post on X, Maken said: "I am currently in Raipur attending the screening committee meeting. I have been informed of my appointment as the treasurer of Congress. This is indeed a significant responsibility."

"I wish to extend my gratitude to Hon’able Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress Presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and GSO K.C. Venugopal for placing their trust in me.

"I assure both my leaders and the workers of our party that as a custodian of their contributions, I will work with the utmost diligence, honesty, and dedication," Maken, a former Union Minister, said.

The Congress on Sunday announced that Maken will be party's Treasurer with immediate effect.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal," Venugopal said. According to party leaders, Bansal had resigned from the post last month.

Maken had earlier served as Delhi Congress chief and was also a minister in Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi. He is considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

