Maken promises big expose against ‘anti-national’ Kejriwal tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 4 Describing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as ‘Farji-wal’ (fraudster), Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken promised to make a big revelation about the “anti-national” former Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday.

In a post on X, Maken said, “Last time I had said two main things. First, I had said that he should be called Farjiwal and not Kejriwal. Second, I had called him anti-national.”

“Today Pratap Bajwa ji and Raja Warring ji have made it very clear why he should be called Farjiwal. This name suits him perfectly. As far as calling him anti-national is concerned, I will explain the reasons behind it in detail in a press conference at DPCC tomorrow at 1130 a.m. I will explain to you why I call him anti-national, anti-nation. Devendra Yadav ji will also be present with me in this press conference,” said Maken in a post.

Earlier, Kejriwal dismissed Congress as a spent force and said, “Voters have stopped taking the Congress seriously I do not know why some media persons still give them importance.”

He was responding to media queries on the proposed Congress plan to brand him as an anti-national. “Let them do what they want,” he said.

During the day, Congress leaders staged a protest against the AAP government at the capital's Vijay Chowk on Saturday and accused it of failing to fulfil its pre-poll promises of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman.

Congress leaders alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had introduced similar welfare schemes but they remain unfulfilled till date. AAP's proposed 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in Delhi promises a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for women over 18.

Addressing the media, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa called AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal the "biggest fraud" and slammed his governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor