Makes no difference: NDA on Akhilesh Yadav joining Voter Adhikar Yatra

Patna, Aug 30 The BJP and its alliance partners on Saturday launched an attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for participating in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar led by Congress and RJD. They accused them of spreading "fake narratives" and claimed that their campaign would not produce any outcome.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain criticised the participation of the SP chief, stating, "Even animals run away on seeing him (Akhilesh Yadav) in that red cap, so how will the public gather for him. After spreading fake narratives in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections to win a few seats there, he has become overconfident now."

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha echoed similar views, telling IANS, "Anyone can join, whether Akhilesh Yadav or other leaders from across the country. What difference does it make? This issue itself is nonsense."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also criticised Yadav's participation, recalling the origins of the SP in opposing Congress policies.

Speaking to IANS, Nishad said, "Congress policies have always been against the backwards, oppressed, and deprived, and the Samajwadi Party was formed in opposition to them."

However, the Congress and RJD claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's presence would add momentum to their march.

Congress MP Imran Masood welcomed the move, saying, "Rahul Gandhi has brought a new revolution to the country, and that spark is now spreading across the nation. The fear of BJP leaders is becoming visible on its own. They may try to manipulate the situation with fake people and change the narrative, but it will not succeed."

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said the march had already gained massive public backing.

"The Voter Adhikar Yatra has successfully reached its final stage with massive public turnout and support for Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Today, Akhilesh Yadav and Rohini Acharya will also join the march and witness the public anger and overwhelming support firsthand," he told IANS.

"Chants of 'vote chor, gadi chor' are echoing across Bihar, and their voices are reaching the corridors of power in Delhi. The ruling government at the Centre is shaken. That is why the BJP is trying to divert attention from the real issues," Tiwari added.

The yatra, spearheaded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, entered its 14th day in Bihar, is drawing a significant crowd and participation of leaders of other INDIA bloc parties.

The campaign, which focuses on alleged irregularities in the voters' list and the need to safeguard democratic rights, has emerged as a central rallying point for the INDIA bloc against the BJP-led NDA government and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral roll.

