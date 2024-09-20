Making all efforts to bring investment & create jobs in MP, says CM

Bhopal, Sep 20 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government is making all possible efforts to bring investment in the state and create employment opportunities for youths.

The Chief Minister, who met the industrialists in Kolkata on Friday, said the investor summits being held in different parts of the country provide an opportunity to communicate with industrialists and investors.

"Our effort is for investors and industrialists from India and abroad to invest in Madhya Pradesh and engage in industrial activities. This will create more and more employment opportunities in the state," he added.

Addressing the Global Investors Submit (GIS) organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in Kolkata, Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is developing rapidly on all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said there are ample opportunities available in the state for expansion and diversification of the activities of industrialists who are already active in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the expansion and development of activities in all sectors including education, medical industry, mining, forestry and tourism by creating a positive environment with a cooperative attitude," Yadav said.

After Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore, it is the fourth consecutive GIS being held in Kolkata. Besides the industrial summits in big cities in the country, the Madhya Pradesh government is also organising regional investor summits in different cities in Madhya Pradesh.

Previously, regional investors summits were held in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior. The next summits will be held in Sagar on September 27 and then in Rewa in October.

"Besides, through Investor Summit, we are also inviting and encouraging industrialists and investors to come to the state. The result of these efforts is that investment in all industrial sectors including education and medical field has increased in Madhya Pradesh and industrialists are enthusiastically willing to invest in the state," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

